LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-A father is asking for answers after his 6-year-old son was struck by a Jefferson County Public School bus.



The accident happened on Girard Drive near Girard Court around 4 p.m. Sept.18.

"But I don't know what the impact is going to be and what it's going to have on his life," Emmanuel's father said.

Dargbason Tiah says his 6-year-old, Emmanuel is a first-grader at Wilder Elementary. He rides the bus every day, getting off at the same stop to come home.



"I want to hear the explanation, but I can't wrap my head around and to have an understanding of what went wrong because this is where my son always gets off the bus" Tiah explains.



Tiah shared his home surveillance footage with WHAS. The video shows the moment first responders rushed over to the 6-year-old Emmanuel after he was struck laying on the ground in pain waiting for help.

According to the preliminary investigation, Emmanuel hopped off the school bus with three other kids, one of them being his older sister, after being dropped off.



As he was crossing the street, police say the bus driver did not see him before accidentally running over him.



"She saw her brother get hit" Tiah proclaimed.



Emmanuel's family says while police are calling this an accident they still want to know how the driver didn't see their son crossing the street.

"Thank God he's not dead, but I'll wait and pray and see him recover and see him bounce back and that's all I look forward to," Tiah says.



Jefferson County Public Schools says that bus driver is not picking up or dropping off students Sept.20 but according to school officials, they're also not planning to suspend the driver.

St. Matthews Police Chief is calling this an accident.

Emmanuel was comforted Sept.20 in the hospital by the principal of Wilder Elementary and the St. Matthews Police Department.

The father of Emmanual says he has a serious head injury but is expected to be okay.

