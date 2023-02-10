Louisville foster home gets $240K in federal funding

Father Maloney’s Boys & Girls Haven in Louisville has received a sizeable AmeriCorps grant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A foster home in Louisville has received a sizeable grant through the AmeriCorps American Rescue Plan.

Congressman Morgan McGarvey announced on Friday, Father Maloney’s Boys & Girls Haven on Goldsmith Lane will be given $240,000.

According to officials, this grant will allow the Boys and Girls Haven to expand research and development of new AmeriCorps programs that address critical needs throughout Louisville.

McGarvey said the work the Boys and Girls Haven does helps young people aging out of the foster system to live independent and meaningful adult lives.

“Every child in Louisville deserves to have a loving, stable, and safe place to live, especially those in the foster care system” said McGarvey.

The Boys & Girls Haven's Independence Readiness Program offers career prep, life-skills education, case management, and program referrals that helps young adults face challenges.

Amanda Masterson, Boys & Girls Haven CEO, said the Readiness Program previously only served those who aged out of foster facilities at 18-years-old. Now with the help of the grant, the organization is able to reach more people.

"Through the ARP funding, we were able to expand our programming in 2022 to serve populations of homeless youth who we had not been able to reach in the past," Masterson said.

Congressional Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan in 2021, allocating $1 billion for AmeriCorps and its many programs.

