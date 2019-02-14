BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — It only takes one use of heroin to never wake up. That’s the message a Bullitt County father, Billy Miles, is sending to recovering addicts following his daughter’s overdose death earlier this month.

Miles and his daughter Ashley were in recovery together. They moved into their new Shepherdsville house of hope three years ago, with the intent of a fresh start.

Ashley, 21, had been in and out of The Healing Place and was celebrating another month of sobriety until the morning of February 2.

“The door was locked,” Miles said. When he got inside, he saw her laying face down on the floor. “She was just purple, cold, stiff already.”

Miles remembers a simple chat the night before.

“She said I love you and went to bed. That was the last conversation we had.”

Shepherdsville Police acted fast with Louisville Metro Police to make an arrest with the help of Miles.

“I just looked through Ashley's phone for some odd numbers,” he told WHAS 11 News.

He called the number and no one answered. Then, they called back, and Miles got police involved.

Two men were arrested during an undercover drug purchase by Louisville and Shepherdsville officers.

Now, federal prosecutors have charged Aaron Shelton, 27, and Tawain McDowell, 18, with possession of heroin with intent to distribute. Shelton faces an additional charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin, causing death.

While being arrested, officers saw a large amount of cash on the floor of Shelton's car. Multiple phones and other evidence were found during a search of the car.

“You guys are killing kids. You might not think you are, but you are,” Miles said to drug dealers, including the ones accused of giving his daughter the fatal dose of heroin.

“It only takes just one time,” said Miles. “And that's all it was, was one time. I lost my daughter.”

Ashley struggled with addiction for six years. Miles hopes the tragic ending to his daughter’s life will inspire others to get clean.

He plans to create a non-profit in her name: Miles Ahead, for young people transitioning from treatment centers to the real world.

“I just want to stay strong to get that going for her. I know that's what she would want. She was always helping the girls at the Healing Place and that's what I want to do,” Miles said.

Miles is determined that his daughter’s death will have a purpose.

“There's a reason God took our angel. That's for sure,” he said.