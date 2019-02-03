OWENSBORO, Ky. — The Catholic priest who sat prominently on the bench with Rick Pitino is temporarily suspended from Owensboro Catholic High school after the school learned he is accused of sexually abusing a minor.

According to the Diocese of Owensboro, Father Ed Bradley is accused of sexually abusing a minor in the 1980s when he was the principal at Owensboro Catholic High School. The diocese tells us these allegations are currently under investigation.

Father Bradley was the chaplain under Rick Pitino's University of Kentucky and University of Louisville teams. Pitino has not commented.