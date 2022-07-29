Fatal shooting in Old Louisville leaves one woman dead

Two victims were shot in a vehicle. The female victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the male victim is at the hospital in critical condition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition at UofL Hospital after they were shot in a car in Old Louisville Friday morning.

Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at the corner of S. Brook St. and E. Kentucky St. at about 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found two victims inside a vehicle that had been shot, LMPD says.

The female victim received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, officials say.

LMPD says the male victim was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating this case.

There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information may call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. Or you may utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

