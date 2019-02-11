LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say a shooting that turned fatal in the Russell neighborhood remains under investigation.

After police initially called the shooting accidental, a spokeswoman confirmed to WHAS11 News that LMPD’s Homicide Unit is still investigating.

A male in his late teens suffered a critical gunshot wound Friday evening at a home in the 2700 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

He has not yet been identified.

