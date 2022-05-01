LMPD: Man dies after motorcycle rear-ends car in southwest Louisville

Metro Police said the crash happened on Dixie Highway and Trent Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Metro Police’s Traffic Unit responded to the crash on Dixie Highway and Trent Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday.

In their preliminary investigation, LMPD said the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Dixie Highway, rear-ending a sedan in front of him.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries a short time later. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and was uninjured.

Traffic in the area of Dixie Highway and Trent Avenue was diverted while police continued their investigation.

