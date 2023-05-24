Louisville man killed in Henry County crash, KSP investigating

The other driver suffered no injuries.

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. — A Louisville man was killed in a fatal crash in Henry County later Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Kentucky State Police identified the victim as Melvin McCoy, of Louisville, Kentucky.

According to a press release, state troopers responded to a reported crash on I-71 around 4:30 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a commercial vehicle was stopped near the 26-mile marker of I-71 South due to traffic when McCoy's car crashed into the back of the stopped car.

Police said he tried to stop, but there wasn't enough time to avoid a collision.

McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County Coroner. No other passengers were inside the vehicle with him.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, KSP said.

State police said the crash remains under investigation at this time.

