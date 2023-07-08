Police: 1 dead after hit-and-run in Oldham County

At this time, police said the identity of the person who died remains unknown.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A person is dead after a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

Oldham County Police (OCPD) responded to the 6600 block of KY 146 around 12:30 a.m. after a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian.

Police said by using evidence found at the scene, in addition to photos and license plate data obtained from one of OCPD’s Flock license plate reader cameras, authorities were able to find the vehicle involved.

Officers said they found the red 1999 Dodge Durango at a home 1 mile from the crash site.

The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Sanchez of Crestwood, KY, was arrested at the home where officers found the vehicle.

Gutierrez-Sanchez was charged with leaving the scene of an accident / failure to render aid or assistance, failure to report a traffic accident, and manslaughter.

He is currently booked at the Oldham County Detention Center.

At this time, police said the identity of the person who died remains unknown.

Anyone with information can contact OCPD at (502) 222-1300 or online at their crime top portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.