Fatal hit-and-run leaves man dead, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run Friday night.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a report of a pedestrian struck in the 4900 block of Poplar Level Road at Indian Trail around 9:30 p.m.

LMPD's preliminary investigation reveals that a man was trying to cross Poplar Level Road, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by an unknown passenger vehicle.

Police said that vehicle failed to stop and render any aid to the victim and continued on Poplar Level Road.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

