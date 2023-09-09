Fatal hit-and-run on Dixie Highway leaves man dead, LMPD says

Police said their preliminary investigation reveals that a man was trying to cross Dixie Highway when he was hit by a vehicle who was heading north.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a fatal hit-and-run on Dixie Highway on Friday night.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a call for service on a report of a pedestrian being struck in the 2100 block of Dixie Highway around 10:30 p.m.

Police said their preliminary investigation reveals that a man was trying to cross Dixie Highway when he was hit by a vehicle who was heading north. The make and model of the vehicle is known at this time.

Authorities said the driver hit the man and continued, failing to stop and render aid.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling this investigation which remains ongoing.

If anyone was in the area at the time or may have information, please call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal here.

