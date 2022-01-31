I-65S reopened after deadly crash causes 4 hour shutdown

LMPD responded to a pedestrian involved, two vehicle crash on I-65 Southbound. All lanes were shutdown for 4 hours, but have finally reopened. One death was reported

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday morning around 4:45 a.m., LMPD officers responded to a 2 vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on I-65 southbound just south of the Broadway exit.

The male pedestrian was in the left lane of I-65 southbound.

He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

I-65 southbound at Broadway was shutdown for about 4 hours as LMPD crews cleared the lanes and investigated the scene.

It has now reopened and vehicles are once again moving after a complete standstill. Traffic was backed up over 2 miles across the Kennedy bridge.

We will update this story as new information is released.

