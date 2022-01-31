I-65S reopened after deadly crash causes 4 hour shutdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday morning around 4:45 a.m., LMPD officers responded to a 2 vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on I-65 southbound just south of the Broadway exit.
The male pedestrian was in the left lane of I-65 southbound.
He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
I-65 southbound at Broadway was shutdown for about 4 hours as LMPD crews cleared the lanes and investigated the scene.
It has now reopened and vehicles are once again moving after a complete standstill. Traffic was backed up over 2 miles across the Kennedy bridge.
We will update this story as new information is released.
