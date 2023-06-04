Fatal crash near Grinstead Drive leaves man dead, police say

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a vehicle collision early Sunday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a deadly crash early Sunday morning near Grinstead Drive.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a vehicle collision on Lexington Road around 2 a.m.

Police said a passenger vehicle, with six people in it, were traveling westbound on Lexington Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit a guardrail, and then crashed into a tree.

As a result, LMPD said one of the passengers, a man whose identity remains unknown, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and the other four passengers were taken to UofL Hospital and are expected to survive.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.