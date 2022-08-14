One person killed in fatal collision on Rose Island Road

Oldham County officials said they found the victim's car pinned against a large tree off the side of the road.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal collision on Friday evening.

Oldham County Police Department, North Oldham Fire Department, Oldham County EMS and the Oldham County Coroner responded to a reported injury collision on Rose Island Road, north of Oldham Acres Road.

While on the scene, officials found the Jaguar off the road pinned against a large tree.

Police said that after the driver, 43-year-old Shelley A. Randolph of Chicago, Illinois, received medical attention but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said that the vehicle was travelling at a high speed and lost control.

The investigation, toxicology and medical examiner report is pending, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.

If anyone has information regarding the accident, please contact the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300.

