1 woman dead, 2 men injured after head-on collision in Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown police said one of the cars crossed into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A woman is dead and two men are severely injured after two cars collided in Elizabethtown on Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., a woman was reportedly driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive when she crossed into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason.

The Ford Focus struck an eastbound 1998 Chevrolet SUV in a head on collision, according to Elizabethtown Police Department.

The woman who was driving the Ford Focus died at the scene. The man driving the Chevrolet SUV and a male passenger were both transported to UofL Hospital with "severe" injuries, according to a press release.

This collision is currently under investigation by the EPD accident reconstruction team.

