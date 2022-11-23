LMPD: Fatal car crash in Tyler Park

A driver was killed when police say he "lost control" of his car Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a fatal car crash in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Eastern Parkway at Barret Avenue, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers determined that a man was driving his car eastbound on Eastern Parkway when he "lost control" of his car, colliding with a utility pole.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man operating the vehicle dead at the scene. There were reportedly no other occupants in the vehicle.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

