LMPD: Driver killed after his Audi flipped down I-265 North several times

The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle, according to LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after flipping his car several times down a Louisville interstate early Sunday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Traffic Unit and officers were reportedly notified of the accident on I-265 North, according to a press release.

Investigators determined that "for some unknown reason", the driver of an Audi veered completely off the Gene Snyder Freeway just past the Smyrna exit and drove up the embankment, officials say.

According to LMPD, the Audi then flipped along the interstate several times. Police say no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The driver and sole occupant was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.