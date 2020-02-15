LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on 22nd and Bank Street which is in the Portland neighborhood.

According to Louisville Metro Police, they believe speed may have been a factor.

This is an ongoing investigation.

RELATED: Louisville firefighter among 4 victims in I-64 deadly crash outside of St. Louis

RELATED: 'I think God put me where I needed to be' | Driver tries to save lives in crash that killed Louisville moms, daughters

RELATED: 2 women, 2 young girls from Louisville killed in crash on I-64 near St. Louis

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.