LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are at the scene of a fatal accident at Dixie Highway and Fury Way just south of Greewood.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle headed southbound on Dixie drifted into the northbound lanes, striking another vehicle. A female passenger in a Fiat was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Fiat driver and two occupants in a Dodge vehicle were transported to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing to determine which vehicle was at fault and whether there will be any charges. Dixie Highway near Fury Way and Greenwood Road is expected to remain closed to traffic for several more hours while the investigation continues.