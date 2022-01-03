Louisville bakery celebrates Mardi Gras by making hundreds of homemade King Cakes

The name “King Cake” comes from the Biblical story of the three kings who brought gifts to Baby Jesus, hence the plastic baby hidden inside the cake.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fat Tuesday a.k.a. Mardi Gras is an annual celebration held right before Lent.

There are parades, family gatherings and celebrations held across the U.S. One of the special traditions involved is the classic King Cake.

"It's in recognition of the beginning of Lent, and everybody has a really good time on Fat Tuesday, and they load up on all the sweets," said Tony Osting with Heitzman Bakery.

For 30 years, Osting has been making King Cakes with Heitzman Bakery. He said it's a real treat to bring New Orleans culture to Louisville.

History Behind King Cake

The name “King Cake” comes from the Biblical story of the three kings (wise men) who brought gifts to the baby Jesus.

The King Cake also comes in a circle to represent the journey of those three wise men who had to travel to find Christ.

That's why inside of the cream cheese and cinnamon-filled dessert you may find a small plastic baby inside. The lucky person who finds him will be crowned "king" for a day and will be in charge of either bringing the next cake or throwing the next Mardi Gras party.

Mardi Gras Day has a moveable date and may occur on any Tuesday from February 3 to March 9. But it's always the day before Ash Wednesday and always falls 46 days before Easter.

Heitzman Bakery has been in business in the Louisville metro area for 130 years, serving sweet treats to people all across Kentuckiana. Currently, they make donuts, Danish, kuchens, muffins, hot breakfast sandwiches and more.

They already have hundreds of orders for King Cakes for Mardi Gras and are no longer taking any more. But not to worry! They have some in stores for you to go and pick up while supplies last.

