LOUISVILLE, Ky. — American fashion icon Betsey Johnson is headed to the Derby City.

The designer, known for her whimsical and over the top fashions, will appear at Dillard’s at Mall St. Matthews on Nov. 2 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fans who attend the event can receive VIP access to meet Johnson when you make a qualifying purchase from her fashion line.

Officials say space is limited.

Johnson’s career has spanned more than four decades and has dressed the “it” girls in fashion and Hollywood.

She’s currently working on her new book, “Betsey: A Memoir”, due out next April.

