Until Freedom hosts pop-up market in honor of Breonna Taylor

The organization gave away boxes of produce to families in need Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Social justice organization Until Freedom hosted a free farmer’s market in honor of Breonna Taylor.

Members of the organization said they are occupying Kentucky for the next months as they seek justice in the March shooting death of Taylor.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, attended the event and said any event that helps the community is always a blessing.

“I think it’s beautiful. I think you always should give back to the community. Any opportunity you get to be able to help the community is always a blessing,” Palmer said. “This is the type of stuff she lives for – to help anybody. To do this in her honor it just shows her character.”

The organization put a message on their Facebook page giving thanks to the community.

"Louisville fam is really putting in the work with us. We love and appreciate all the activists, organizers and volunteers out here. We see you. We are all we got.

