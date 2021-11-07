x
Shively to launch farmer's market in August

Since the closure of the Kroger location in Southland Terrace, the market is hoping to connect neighbors with healthy food sources.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five years after Shively was left without a grocery store within its city limits, a new farmer’s market is hoping to connect neighbors with healthy food sources.

Officials are launching the Shively Farmers & Artisans Market which will give its residents to opportunity to purchase farm-fresh fruits, vegetables and baked goods along with flowers, jewelry and other arts and crafts.

The project will be headed by LeTicia Marshall, owner of BearFruit & Grow, LLC and J. Andrew Goodman, manager of the Shively Community Garden.

"Shively is a food desert and we just want to be a part of the solution. We have to do something to take care of ourselves,” Marshall said in a news release.

Since that closure of the Kroger in the Southland Terrace shopping center, they feel the partnership between local growers and makers it would create a consistent market for future growing seasons.

The first market is expected to take place rain or shine of Aug. 7 with additional dates of Aug. 21, Sept. 4, Sept. 18, Oct. 2, Oct. 16 and Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you are a vendor and would like to participate, email shivelyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or you can get a printed application from Shively City Hall at 3920 Dixie Highway.

