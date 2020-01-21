LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of a Louisville coffee shop is offering two free coffees every day for a whole year for anyone who can help identify the criminals who tried to break into his shop.



The break-in happened January 17 at Fante's Coffee on Grinstead Drive near Cherokee Park.



Fante posted the surveillance video to its Facebook page in hopes of catching the culprits.



Two masked people were seen spraying a black liquid on the camera above the shop's front door.



If you have any information about this case, call the anonymous tip-line at 574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.