LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville basketball team is gearing up for their new season and they're getting the community involved.

The team shot their season intro video at the Dirt Bowl courts at Shawnee Park and included some local kids and their families.

The finished product will debut at the first home game of the season.

Louisville will play against Bellarmine in an exhibition game on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.

