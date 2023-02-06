'This is a special track': Fans disagree with decision to move spring meet to Ellis Park

Most fans agree the safety of the horses is the priority, but location should never be the blame.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a first in the 149-year history of the track; after Sunday, Churchill Downs is moving the rest of its spring meet to western Kentucky.

Just before the last race at Churchill Downs on Friday, as the horses headed out of the gate, the news was also breaking.

Sunday, the spring meet will be ending early. Churchill Downs is moving the rest of the meet to Ellis Park.

"I hate to see races go to another park this is a special track," said Terri Loehr. She was in town from Missouri celebrating her wedding anniversary.

Horse racing fans said the draw of the famed Churchill Downs experience is why they come.

Experts examined the track and reported there are no primary areas of concern, saying it has been consistent with previous years.

Fans told WHAS11 it's hard to see the stands empty after so many historic races.

The most famous place in horse racing is what drew Trevor Gallion and Jake Billera from Philadelphia to celebrate their friends' bachelor party.

"It's like a historic landmark," Billera said.

Most fans agree the safety of the horses is the priority, but location should never be the blame.

"I think there should be other precautions taken but I don't think that they should take it away from this track," Gallion said.

After Sunday's final race, the spring meet is over in Louisville.

"I don't know what's going on I hope that we can revive the sport," Loehr said.

Fans said they will continue to support their favorite horses no matter where they race.

