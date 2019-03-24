LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – During Saturday’s first game of the season, fans of Louisville City FC paid tribute to its late founder.

Fans held a huge banner that read “Wayne’s Louisville” in honor of Wayne Estopinal. The sign also featured a black and white drawing of Estopinal wearing Louisville City FC’s signature purple.

It's unclear if Estopinal will receive an official banner although many prominent figures are already on display throughout Louisville.

Estopinal, a Louisville businessman and architect, founded Louisville City FC in 2015.

He was tragically killed in a Borden, Indiana plane crash in November 2018.