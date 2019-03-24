LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – During Louisville City Football Club's first game of the season Saturday, fans paid tribute to the club's late founder.

Fans at Slugger Field held a huge banner that read “Wayne’s Louisville” in honor of Wayne Estopinal. The sign also featured a black and white drawing of Estopinal wearing Louisville City FC’s signature purple.

It's unclear if Estopinal will receive an official banner although many prominent figures are already on display throughout Louisville.

Several fans and players commented about how much Estopinal meant to the club, and how dearly he will be missed.

"...beautiful tribute to Wayne," midfielder Niall McCabe tweeted. "Well done to all."

"This is totally awesome, thank you for this beautiful tribute," Orlando City co-founder Kay Rawlins said. "We miss Wayne so much too."

Estopinal founded Louisville City FC in 2015. He was tragically killed in a Borden, Indiana plane crash in November 2018.

