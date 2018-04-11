LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It was a sunny weekend at Churchill Downs for the Breeder's Cup, different from the cloudy day at the track the last time Louisville played host, but that isn't the only thing that's changed around the racetrack, with all the new renovations.

"Track is so much bigger, I mean look at Churchill Downs," Dave Baker, a fan from Louisville, said. "It's totally different."

But some things don't change when it comes to a day at the track, like the fashion.

"Enjoying the sunshine, the crowds," Sean Kleier of Louisville said. "It's been great. Everybody's out here dressed up."

"I've been getting a lot of weird looks and I felt like if I wore something normal, then I would just blend into the crowd, and that's just my style," a Louisville man dressed in gold who gave his name as "Fortune" said.

"I'm very poor but today I feel rich," Molly Martinez of Columbus, Ohio, said. "I get to wear some faux fur. It's just the whole atmosphere."

And with the fashion comes the hats, and there were few hats that stood out more than the one on Karen Isbell's head, a papier-mache version of Justify and Bob Baffert that she brought all the way to Churchill Downs from California, getting a lot of curious stares along the way.

"They wonder what it is," she said. "I didn't have to put it through the security scanner. They just used the wand over it."

While Justify could be found on Isbell's head, the Triple Crown winner was not on the track, which was a disappointment to some, but all said they would not let Justify's absence ruin their good time.

"Love to see the Triple Crown winner, racing today, but at the same time, I understand where the owners are coming from in not wanting to race him at this point," Kleier said.

"When the horses start galloping, you can't help put get an adrenaline rush and get really into it and throw all your money on the table," Martinez said.

The Breeder's Cup will be traveling west to Santa Anita Park in California next year before returning back to Kentucky in 2020 at Keeneland.

