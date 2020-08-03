LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waverly Hills Sanatorium used to house tuberculosis patients in the 1900s.

But legend has it, the building houses paranormal activity.

Sunday morning from midnight to 7:00 a.m., 50 people went on the sanatorium's first overnight tour of the year.

“You can start seeing things,” Tiffany Quirey, who was on the tour, said. “It was weird, but good weird.”

Quirey came with a group from Evansville, Indiana, to do the six-hour overnight experience.

“Waverly was one of the places we wanted to go the past several years,” Terrence Crowe said.

Crowe wanted to test out some of his equipment to track the paranormal.

“We had EMF detector that detects magnetic field and stuff, EVP recorder, and then our spirit box,” Crowe said.

Crowe says the spirit box was very active, letting the group communicate with the unknown.

“We would ask a question and would get a direct response,” Quirey said.

Waverly Hills Historical Society President David Price estimates thousands of people have died in the building, which was a tuberculosis sanatorium until the 1960s.

“It was the state-of-the-art facility in this area,” Price said.

So could those patients be haunting the building?

People who lived there when it was a hospital have some ideas.

“There’s not many left, but the ones we’ve talked to said it was haunted then too,” Price said

The historical society is working to restore the building, using these tours to raise funds and introduce people to the rich history that is on display - both the seen and unseen.

“[It’s] something we always wanted to do, it’s a small adventure,” Crowe said.

