LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Visitors near and far celebrated a famous and legendary I-65 goat.

Houdini used to live alongside traffic on I-65 in Hardin County for more than 5 years becoming somewhat of a celebrity.

In October, Houdini’s leg was broken in a traffic mishap and he was taken to Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston to recover.

Months after the incident, Houdini is healed and continuing to progress.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.