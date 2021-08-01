Planned 'FancyVille' event in Louisville now dubbed 'FancyVaxx' to encourage vaccinations as cases of Delta variant rise

"The most important factor, in fact the only factor, for this community is shots in arms. Political speeches can wait until we all are safe."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a week after some state Democratic leaders decided to pull out of this year’s Fancy Farm picnic due to rising cases of the Delta variant, the same leaders say they will now focus on getting people vaccinated.

They had planned an alternative event dubbed FancyVille but are now calling it FancyVaxx.

Officials are working with Norton Healthcare to do a massive vaccination site on Aug. 7.

According to a news release, Congressman John Yarmuth, Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins and much of the Jefferson County delegation plan to volunteer during the event.

“The most important factor, in fact the only factor, for this community is shots in arms. Political speeches can wait until we all are safe," Virginia Woodward, event organizer, said.

The COVID shots will be available to those 12-years-old and over. They are encouraging people to walk-up if they haven’t had a vaccine.

FancyVaxx will run from noon to 2 p.m. at the IUE-CWA building on Poplar Level Road.

For more information, click here or call (502) 861-4499.

Fancy Farm also takes place on Aug. 7 but political leaders said they will make a contribution to the St. Jerome Parish.

