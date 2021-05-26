Fan Fair looks to distribute electric fans to local seniors, residents with disabilities

KIPDA is partnering with Louisville Metro Government to distribute electric fans to residents in seven counties. This is the sixth year the event has taken place.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The unofficial start of summer is just days away and we are already seeing temperatures reach those highs we typically see later on in the year.

For some in the community, central air in the home is luxury. That's why the Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency (KIPDA) is partnering with the Louisville Metro Government for Fan Fair. A project to collect fans for older adults and people with physical disabilities.

"We had people looking for help with air conditioners or fixing their air conditioners and that is something that we knew we couldn’t tackle," KIPDA ADRC coordinator Jennifer Craig said. "The past year has been a challenging time for many Louisville citizens due to the COVID-10 Pandemic. Fan Fair 2021 is a simple reminder that even during a difficult time, a small action can make a large impact in someone’s life."

According to the CDC, people 65 years old and older are more prone to heat-related health problems. Things like heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat stroke.

The fans help them cool down—in a cost-effective way.

"They’re also most of the time on a fixed income where turning up the air conditioner just a few more degrees can affect them in their pocketbook so something like putting the air on with a fan it can also save them money," Craig said.

Over the five years this event has been going on— more than 2,000 fans have been given out.

For this year, the goal is to add at least 500 more.

"The need is there and something as simple as a fan somebody needs," Craig said.

These fans are available to anyone 60 and older or has a verified physical disability. You must live in either Jefferson, Oldham, Henry, Spencer, Shelby, Bullitt or Trimble County. You can get one fan per household.

Fan giveaways start in mid-June and donations will be accepted through June 5.

If you want to share What’s Right in your neighborhood, send Kristin Pierce a message on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.