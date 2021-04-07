'Her house is still in disarray' | Family waiting for repairs a month after crane falls on home

Thursday morning, insulation fell into the living room of Latandra Huffman from a hole in the roof that still has not been fixed since the April 7 accident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been over a month since a crane fell through the roof a home in the Chickasaw neighborhood. No one was injured, but the home was severely damaged and repairs have yet to begin.

The house on Plato Terrace belongs to Latandra Huffman. Thursday, insulation was scattered all over the floor of the living room, and the ceiling was sloped inwards towards a big hole.

“My mother and them had it cleaned up in here,” Huffman’s daughter Shericka Simpson said, referring to the initial damage in April. “But last night the ceiling [started] steadily falling and it’s back to square one.”

The past month, Huffman and her husband have been living in the home. The hole in their roof is only covered by a tarp installed by the tree service company whose crane fell on the house. The company was doing work at a house next door.

Normally, the family would have a Mother’s Day celebration at Huffman’s home, gathering in the living room that is now covered in insulation. But this year, that won’t happen.

“I guess my main concern is getting my mother’s house back to what it was prior to the crane falling on the house,” Simpson said. “As of today, a month later, it’s still not done.”

PHOTOS | Crane falls on Louisville house 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Simpson has been trying to reach the insurance company to begin repairs. She said she hasn’t been able to get a firm response.

Simpson said when she told the insurance company that she was going to get in touch with WHAS, they told her it would be taken care of by Friday.

WHAS also reached out to the insurance company, and we have not heard back.

While they wait, Simpson and Huffman are hoping that even though they won’t be able to have a Mother’s Day celebration at the home, they might get a Mother’s Day gift of a fixed roof.

“We’re not asking for them to go above and beyond,” Simpson said. “We just want her house to be put back to normal as it was prior to the crane falling on the house, that’s all.”

►Contact reporter Rose McBride at rmcbride@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.