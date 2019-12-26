LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Family is the most important thing to the Mitchens. That’s why it hasn’t been easy for the three, inseparable sisters after one of them moved away from home. They do their best to make sure Ashley doesn’t feel left out, but they kept one secret to surprise her with at the airport.

As Ashley’s flight from Denver landed in Louisville, her family waited to give her a warm welcome. She was greeted by her parents, sisters and other family members.

In her excitement, she almost missed the words on her sister’s sign that read “Welcome Home Aunt Ashley.” It was Kelsey’s way of telling her sister that she and her husband are expecting a baby.

“Congratulations!” Ashley said.

Ashley soaked in the exciting news and made her rounds, hugging family members. Even her 101-year-old grandmother was there, waiting for a hug.

“So, that makes you a great, great grandma!” Ashley said.

According to Kelsey, the family has been keeping the secret for two weeks to surprise Ashley for Christmas.

“I’m an aunt finally,” Ashley said, proud of her new title.

