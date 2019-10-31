LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is suing metro government after they said they were held at gunpoint during a botched drug raid.

The lawsuit said last October, approximately 14 LMPD officers along with members of SWAT raided their home, breaking down the front door and pulling guns.

Body camera video showed the aftermath of the raid.

The attorney in the case said the officers did not have probable cause. He added the case was based only on an affidavit that had different names than that of the homeowner. That document explains an officer thought he smelled marijuana coming from the home twice before the raid.

“Don't know if that's true or false, but even if true, that does not warrant a raid of 14 SWAT members on a family because someone thought they smelled marijuana,” Attorney Josh Rose said.

LMPD said they do not comment on pending litigation.

