LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nearly one year after he was hit and killed by a car leaving a Kentucky football game, the family of four-year-old Marco Shemwell is suing a former fraternity in connection to his death.

Police say the driver, then 18-year-old Jacob Heil, had been drinking at a fraternity event before the crash.

The lawsuit argues that fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, served Heil the alcohol, and accuses the national fraternity of failing to address a history of underage drinking and hazing.

ATO closed its UK chapter following the crash.

Heil will go to trial for reckless homicide and DUI next spring.

MORE | Trial set for ex-Kentucky student charged in 4-year-old's death

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.