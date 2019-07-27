LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One year after Maurice Smith was shot and killed on South Sixth Street, his family is still looking for answers.

The 41-year-old’s family says they wanted to honor him and hold a vigil for him as they wait to find out what happened as his case remains unsolved.

“The love of family and friends coming together is most definitely a blessing to keep hope alive,” Aprile Ashby, a family friend said.

Saturday’s gathering site near West Ormsby was the same spot where Smith was killed.

