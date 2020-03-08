Fundraiser created for 5-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting

Family members say the boy has started to respond to commands from his nurse, showing signs of some recovery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 5-year-old boy involved in an accidental shooting has started a fundraiser.

The boy, named Trey May, is currently at Norton Children’s Hospital and is fighting for his life.

Family members say Trey started to respond to commands from his nurse, showing signs of some recovery.

The shooting happened on Friday in southern Jefferson County.

At the time, Louisville police said the shooting did appear to be an accidental shooting.

The GoFundMe was started to help with traveling and medical expenses for the family.

So far, they have raised more than $8,000 with a goal of $10,000.

