LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Family members of a victim are speaking out, days after a woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

The coroner identified the woman as 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.

They say she died when officers say they were executing a drug search warrant.

Police allege when they entered the Springfield Drive home, they were met with gunshots and returned fire, killing Breonna.

Taylor’s family, however, says officer account does not show the whole picture.

They claim officers were looking for someone who didn’t live at the home or had any connection to the victim.

“She was already an accomplished and certified EMT for the City of Louisville and currently worked for UofL as a medical tech. This is not a woman who would sacrifice her life and her family morals and values to sell drugs on the street,” Bonica Austin, Taylor’s aunt, said.

The family also alleges Kenneth Walker, who’s now facing attempted murder charges of a police officer, shot at officers in self-defense and is a registered gun owner.

Metro Police says their Public Integrity Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

LMPD investigates after officers shoot suspect in southwest Louisville

Officer injured, one person killed in shooting in southwest Louisville