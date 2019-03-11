LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The person struck by 5 vehicles on Interstate 64 Friday night was a 16-year-old girl, according to family members.

The girl’s father, Ronnie Click, spoke with WHAS11 News Saturday and said his daughter Brea was killed in that incident.

Police responded to I-64 near the 22nd Street exit after they received reports that a person had been hit while walking in the slow lane.

Once on the scene, officers learned the pedestrian was struck by at least 5 vehicles, four of which remained at the scene and one that returned to the scene.

Investigators have not been able to determine why the pedestrian was on the expressway.

No charges are anticipated.

The coroner has not officially identified the victim.