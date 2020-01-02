LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is safe after a fire in the Smoketown neighborhood.

Officials with Louisville Fire say the fire happened in a two-story, single-family structure in the 800 block of South Floyd Street just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The family, firefighters say, made it out before crews arrived.

The fire’s cause is believed to have stemmed from a space heater that ignited nearby combustibles.

Firefighters are urging people not to use space heaters.

If you do, keep anything that could burn at least three feet away from the space heater.

Other tips include:

Plugging space heaters directly into walls and avoid using power strips or extension cords.

Turn space heaters off when you are leaving the room or going to bed.

Only use portable heaters listed by a recognized testing lab and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Use refueling precautions with kerosene heaters.

