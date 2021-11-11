'It's been a long time coming.' Family prepares for National Adoption Day

Family shares their story of adoption ahead of National Adoption Day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Next week, millions of families will become whole. National Adoption Day is coming up, and for one local couple, it's a celebration they've been waiting for.

"It's been a long time coming," explained Valerie Bock Howell. She and her husband Bronson Howell and their family have always been close knit.

But for Bronson, officially adopting his stepsons Devin and Austin, was a way to bring them even closer.

"I think, I firmly decided to institute the proceedings summer of last year shortly after our mother died," Bronson said.

Bronson's mother, who deeply loved the boys, passed away unexpectedly. The couple told WHAS11, Bronson's mother deeply wanted the boys to be adopted.

Bronson is a lawyer and knew exactly who to get help from. His sister, Courtney Howell Freeman is representing their case on November 19 in honor of National Adoption Day.

It was created to bring awareness to thousands of kids waiting for adoption.

It's a special occasion this family has been waiting for due to the pandemic affecting court cases and the adoption process.

Bronson's sister shares that even though it was a little tough, the upcoming day with her family and many others, in person will be one they never forget.

"The social workers were extremely busier than normal, they're already busy during COVID and so it has been a little harder to finalize," Freeman said.

"In person is just huge. It's a sign that hopefully COVID is on the other side of us and that we're moving forward as a country and a commonwealth. To unite these families together and have a happy day for a change," Freeman said.

In Louisville, for National Adoption Day there will be several cases happening at the Judicial Center Downtown starting at 8:30 a.m. It is open to the public.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.