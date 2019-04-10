LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family of nine was left without a home Friday evening after a fire started in Buechel.

"I was like mom, the fire is on the house. C'mon!," said Sisa Muretete, who was home when the fire started.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Oct.4 in the area of Applegrove and Newport Roads.

Crews say the fire was blazing through the roof of the two-story home.

"I saw smoke coming out like, onto the top," said Bahati Jackson, a family friend who was coming to pick up Muretete.

He thought someone may have been grilling in the back and went to check it out.

"It was fire, like out of nowhere."

Bahati charged into the house to get everyone out.

"I got the kids out and her mom was sleeping and I just said look, get your mom up and come outside. Right now it's too dangerous for you guys, just come out," he explained.

The family scrambled to grab what they could. They moved into the house three months ago and suitcases were still not unpacked, making it easy to get clothes. The home, however, is unlivable.

"I feel like, oh my gosh, I feel like we're homeless," said Muretete.

The family of nine was able to make it out safely. No one was injured.

The Red Cross is working to find them a place to stay.

Arson investigators were on the scene to determine the cause of the sire.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.