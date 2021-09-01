Moore High School family hires attorney following fight between student, teacher

We learned 16-year-old student Jamir Strane's family now has well-known Louisville attorney Aubrey Williams working their case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been just over a week since punches were thrown between a Moore High School student and teacher -- both seen scuffling in the hallway.

It was caught on camera, and since then has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

We learned 16-year-old student Jamir Strane's family now has well-known Louisville attorney Aubrey Williams working the case. Williams tells WHAS 11 that given the evidence, he believes the Jefferson County Public School district can take further action right now.

Williams has taken some matters in his own hands, seeking out LMPD and the Mayor's office to expedite the process.

"That teacher should have restrained himself, even if that child had done something wrong," Williams said.

Court documents confirm the teacher involved in the hallway brawl is teacher William Bennett.

Now, we're taking a look at what's in fine print. The citation, written up by Jefferson County School Security, says Strane -- a minor -- is charged with assaulting both Bennett and a school security guard.

"This is the same old story," Williams said.

A week ago, families marched in frustration.

Now, the boy's parents have asked Williams, who's dealt with similar cases before, to handle their case -- after they say words said prior to the fight brought back trauma from when Strane was shot in the past.

"This kid suffers PTSD as a result of being shot [before], and this man here mocked him," Williams said.

Meanwhile, we haven't been able to get in touch with Bennett, despite efforts. His situation is still unclear. While investigating, JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy only telling us he remains 'reassigned to non-instructional duties.'

"I have to respond and react to what the school system does," Williams said.

Williams says Jamir's family won't settle at that, instead seeking a warrant for Bennett's arrest through Louisville city leaders.

"That was about four hours ago. I have not heard anything from them," Williams said.

While waiting, he says next steps are appealing Jamir's school suspension and disputing any charges in juvenile court.

Williams tells WHAS 11 that he's been in talks with a JCPS compliance investigator, as well as a state social worker in Child Protective Services -- whom we called Tuesday.

That social service worker told us that any info in this case, even involving their program's assessment, must come from JCPS.

►Contact reporter Isaiah Kim-Martinez at IKimMartin@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.