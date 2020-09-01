LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of 35-year-old Christopher McKinney has hired an attorney to investigate what happened at Nowhere Bar that led to his death.

Louisville Metro Police said McKinney died at the bar early Sunday morning after he was involved in an altercation with a bar employee.

McKinney's family requested privacy during McKinney's visitation Thursday at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home.

The family hired attorney Vincent Johnson to seek answers from Nowhere Bar. Johnson spoke with WHAS11 on the phone and said he will file a lawsuit if the investigation shows negligence on the bar's part.

Johnson has more than 24 years of legal experience practicing in state and federal courts in Kentucky.

Johnson said he looks forward to learning more about the bar employee, what their history is, and if Nowhere Bar performed a proper background check.

McKinney's funeral service will take place Friday morning.

Metro Police said they are conducting an open and ongoing homicide investigation into the incident which will be presented to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office for review.

