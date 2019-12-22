LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two days after 19-year-old Christian Gwynn was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood, his family is pleading for answers to help find his killer.

Gwynn died from a gunshot wound he suffered Thursday evening in the 4300 block of West Market Street.

His family gathered Saturday to remember Christian, who they say was a budding artist and all-around good person who lit up any room he walked into.

Christian’s mother spoke of the heartache they’ll fell this Christmas, just six days after his murder, saying they’ll be numb this holiday without him.

“I have three other children in my home that need their Christmas. So, I can’t stop it because I lost one. I can just get up that morning and open up what I have for him and say, ‘this is for you, baby. This was for you’,” Krista Gwynn said.

Anyone with information in Gwynn’s death are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

