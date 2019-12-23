LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It is a Christmas dream come true for one Louisville family who lost everything in a grease fire. The family of 6 received the thing they needed most this holiday – a new home.

WHAS11 first introduced the family last week who was forced to live in a hotel at the Omni. Sous chef at the Omni, Andrew Conner was cooking french-fries Monday, December 16, when he said the fire started in his home on Longworth Avenue.

"I can only remember watching it and thinking what would I do?" Conner said.

Conner's wife and four kids lost everything including Christmas presents for the little ones.

"It's overwhelming how much help I received from the moment it happened until today," Conner said. "With all the prayers, donations, and help it really got me into this spot."

Conner's landlord unexpectedly reached out two days after the fire to tell him he had the keys to a new property he and his family can now call their new home.

"It's definitely the holidays; you can feel the love in the city," Conner said. "God showed me he was real because it happened fast."

Conner and his family started moving in their belongings just two days before Christmas.

"It has a play room for the kids upstairs, they each have their own rooms, it's a four-bedroom house, and it has a full basement," Conner said. "I just want [my kids] to know it's home, to feel safe, and not have to worry about anything changing up on them again."

From word of mouth, to WHAS11 News coverage, Louisville's compassionate community heard the call and lived up to its name.

"We received donated clothes to toiletries to furniture," Conner said.

The family received dozens of donations from the Omni, friends and family, and from the Muhammad Ali Center.

"I want [my family] to wake up here Christmas morning," Conner said "I feel blessed, I'm happy to have this house, I'm happy to have my kids, and I just want to move forward from here."

