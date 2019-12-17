LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family was forced to start over after a grease fire consumed the home early Monday morning.

Andrew Conner was cooking french-fries when he said the fire started on Longworth Avenue.

“From the time the fry went in the grease to me standing outside, it was five minutes, at most,” he explained.

He moved quickly to get his wife, three kids, aunt and dog out of the house.

“Glass breaking, things popping, it was just surreal,” he explained. “I'm watching them throw my kids beds out the window because they had to clear the house.”

What was once his living room for the last three years stood there charred from floor to ceiling.

Conner has worked his way up to become a Sous Chef at the Omni. He called his boss to explain what happened, and was met with support.

Within 24 hours, the family of five had a room.

“It's a blessing, it's a roof at this point. Cause I didn't know where I was going to go, what I was going to do. it was either stay there, or wind up in the car,” he explained.

Left with nothing but the clothes on their back, the hotel's General Manager took them shopping for shirts, pants and other basic necessities. He also brought Conner’s eight year old son to a fitting for glasses after he lost his in the fire.

“We have very good people to help us out,” eight-year-old Andrew Jr. explained.

Love surrounds the small space, along with a Christmas tree the hotel provided to make things feel more like home.

“We have our lives, and that right there, is more important than anything,” said his wife, Candice Berry-Conner.

The family is grateful for family, friends and neighbors who stepped up, as well.

“Everyone just pulled together to help us in that moment,” Conner said.

They might have clothes and a roof, but there’s a lot of rebuilding left to do as they move into a new home.

The family’s priority needs include: furniture, dishes, pots and pans, etc.

They've also lost all of the Christmas presents for the kids. If you're interested in helping out, click here. https://www.gofundme.com/f/fnmfnw-house-fire.

