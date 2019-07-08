LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The family of one of the people fatally shot at a Kroger in 2018 is suing the grocery store company, claiming it did not do enough to prevent shootings on their premises.

Sixty-nine-year-old Maurice Stallard was shot in October 2018 at the Stony Brook Kroger on Taylorsville Road.

Charlotte Stallard and Kellie Watson, Maurice Stallard’s family, are suing the store.

The lawsuit also states Kroger allowed customers to enter the store with guns and had no policy in place to make sure Bush was licensed to carry his firearm.

A previous shooting had happened at the same Jeffersontown Kroger in 2007, according to the lawsuit. Nationally, Kroger has seen more than 24 shootings occur at its stores, according to the lawsuit.

Maurice Stallard’s family is seeking punitive damages and compensation.

One other person was fatally shot in the 2018 shooting, 67-year-old Vickie Lee Jones.

Gregory Alan Bush, of Louisville, is facing murder and hate crime charges. He was recently found fit to stand trial by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center, but a judge will still have to rule on this. A competency hearing has been set for October 31.

